    President sets several tasks to National Bank on effective implementation of monetary policy

    3 July 2023, 12:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    The President was reported about the preliminary results of implementation of monetary policy in H1 2023.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about development of the economic situation in the world and in Kazakhstan, inflation factors and measures taken to reduce it, balance of payments dynamics, as well as on the state of assets of the Unified Pension Savings Fund, the National Fund and gold and currency reserves.

    According to Pirmatov, the measures of the National Bank give positive results and some decline in inflation is observed, in accordance with the Bank’s forecasts.

    The President was also informed about the implementation of the Open Banking and Payment Market Regulation Concept.

    At the end of the meeting, the Head of State set a number of tasks to the National Bank aimed at effective implementation of monetary policy.

