Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President sets Kazakhstan Temir Zholy CEO certain tasks

    5 May 2021, 20:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State received CEO of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC Nurlan Sauranbayev, the Akorda press service reports.

    Sauranbayev reported on the national company’s current activities and projects realized. He reported that despite the pandemic the cargo turnover in the first quarter of 2021 reached 53.3 bln tkm that conforms to the level of the same period of 2020. Between January and March this year the company loaded more than 60 mln tonnes of cargo that is 2% more as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Above 40mln tonnes of cargo were shipped the countrywide. Though the passenger turnover decreased by 19.5% as compared to the same period of the previous year due to the pandemic.

    He also told about the country’s transit potential development, including locomotives and carriages fleet renewal, fulfillment of backbone railway network modernization projects and the company’s digital transformation.

    Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    KazakhstanTemirZholy President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    4 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    5 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages