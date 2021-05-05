Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President sets Kazakhstan Temir Zholy CEO certain tasks

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 May 2021, 20:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State received CEO of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC Nurlan Sauranbayev, the Akorda press service reports.

Sauranbayev reported on the national company’s current activities and projects realized. He reported that despite the pandemic the cargo turnover in the first quarter of 2021 reached 53.3 bln tkm that conforms to the level of the same period of 2020. Between January and March this year the company loaded more than 60 mln tonnes of cargo that is 2% more as compared to the first quarter of 2020. Above 40mln tonnes of cargo were shipped the countrywide. Though the passenger turnover decreased by 19.5% as compared to the same period of the previous year due to the pandemic.

He also told about the country’s transit potential development, including locomotives and carriages fleet renewal, fulfillment of backbone railway network modernization projects and the company’s digital transformation.

Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks.


