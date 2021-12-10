Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    President set a new trajectory of social and economic modernization - Abayev

    10 December 2021, 14:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Power transfer from Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to President Tokayev marked a new stage of evolution of the entire political system of Kazakhstan, Dauren Abayev, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As you know, in 2019 Elbasy took a historic decision to transfer the power of the Head of State to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This move marked a new stage of evolution of the entire political system of Kazakhstan,» noted Abayev at the international scientific and practical conference «Leadership. Stability. Progress» taking place in Nur-Sultan city.

    He stressed that the President set a new trajectory of social and economic modernization in line with his election slogan «Succession. Justice. Progress».

    «First up, «The Hearing State» with constructive civil activity. Second, the rule of law meaning the integrity and rigor of legal mechanisms in solving any problems. Third, the fairness of social and economic policy with the State, employers and citizens jointly responsible for the health, education, and well-being of people. Fourth, the cultivation of values of pragmatism and economy, responsible for the living conditions of the future generations. In this vein, protection of the environment is of special significance. Finally, humanity, zero tolerance to any kinds of discrimination and violence, including domestic violence, intolerance towards other ethnic groups and confessions,» said the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year