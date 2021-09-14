President sends telegram of condolences to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the passing of his mother, Mrs. Charlotte Johnson Wahl, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I offer our deepest condolences and words of support to Your Excellency and all members of your family on this irretrievable loss. Mrs. Johnson Wahl was an outstanding personality who made a valuable contribution to the development and promotion of modern art in the United Kingdom and elsewhere through her brilliant works. I am sure a warm memory of your dear mother will live in the hearts and minds of all those who have ever met her,» the telegram reads.



