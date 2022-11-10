Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    President sends letter of encouragement to boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly

    10 November 2022, 13:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of encouragement to Aidos Yerbossynuly, who showed true courage in the professional ring, the press service of Akorda reported.

    «All Kazakhstani fans cheered for you during the fight against the Cuban boxer. Of course, in a competitive environment, both victories and defeats occur. The most important thing is health. I wish a speedy recovery to you. I am sure that after your return you will continue to contribute to the development of domestic boxing,» the letter reads.

    Last weekend, Yerbossynuly lost by heavy knockout to Cuban David Morrell for the WBA super middleweight regular champion’s title and was hospitalized. He was put into a medically induced coma due to an intra-cerebral haemorrhage. The boxer’s team reported that he had come out of a coma and nothing threatened his life.

    Photo : instagram.com/yerbossynuly_aidos

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays