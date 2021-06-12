Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    President’s Youth Personnel Reserve to form new generation of managers – Karin

    12 June 2021, 12:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Assistant to President Yerlan Karin participated in the Forum of the President’s Youth Personnel Reserve in the Kazakh capital on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the event, Yerlan Karin noted that the forum was organized at the initiative of members of the reserve.

    He welcomed the fact that the reserve unites young people who are indeed active and keep in touch and exchange ideas all the time.

    Karin also noted that one of the ultimate goals of the President’s Youth Personnel Reserve is to form a new generation of managers who are to come up with fresh ideas.

    Recall that it was Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who signed the decree on the issues of the President’s Youth Personnel Reserve in August 2019. The reserve unites the best young people who went through rigorous selection and outperformed thousands of other young Kazakhstanis.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year