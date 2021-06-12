President’s Youth Personnel Reserve to form new generation of managers – Karin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Assistant to President Yerlan Karin participated in the Forum of the President’s Youth Personnel Reserve in the Kazakh capital on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the event, Yerlan Karin noted that the forum was organized at the initiative of members of the reserve.

He welcomed the fact that the reserve unites young people who are indeed active and keep in touch and exchange ideas all the time.

Karin also noted that one of the ultimate goals of the President’s Youth Personnel Reserve is to form a new generation of managers who are to come up with fresh ideas.

Recall that it was Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who signed the decree on the issues of the President’s Youth Personnel Reserve in August 2019. The reserve unites the best young people who went through rigorous selection and outperformed thousands of other young Kazakhstanis.