Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President’s Youth Personnel Reserve provides young professionals a chance to prove themselves in public administration – Head of State

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 December 2021, 12:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of awarding the Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Generation of Independence) grant with the participation of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking place, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The President’s Youth Personnel Reserve is an effective social lift providing young and ambitious professionals a chance to prove themselves in the system of public administration. A 30% quota in election lists of parties allowed to increase the youth representation in the Majilis and Maslikhats,» said the Head of State.

Tokayev also noted that housing programs and certain projects are carried out to support the youth.

«State prizes are awarded to talented youth that achieved success in culture, education, and science. I am sure that today’s meeting will give an impetus to your creative projects and initiatives,» said Tokayev.


