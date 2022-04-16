Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    President’s TV and Radio Complex reps takes part in ecological campaign

    16 April 2022, 18:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The staff of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan took part in the republican campaign Birge -Taza Qazaqstan (Together - Clean Kazakhstan), Kazinform learnt from the Telegram Channel of the TV and Radio Complex.

    The representatives of the TV and Radio Complex believe that such ecological campaigns not only give an opportunity to decorate the city but also get involved into the socially useful event. Many residents traditionally clean up streets, yards, squares, parks and popular vacation destinations along the Yessil riverbank these days.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Mass media Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Call for applications: «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» Contest
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet