Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

President’s TV and Radio Complex reps takes part in ecological campaign

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 April 2022, 18:15
President’s TV and Radio Complex reps takes part in ecological campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The staff of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan took part in the republican campaign Birge -Taza Qazaqstan (Together - Clean Kazakhstan), Kazinform learnt from the Telegram Channel of the TV and Radio Complex.

The representatives of the TV and Radio Complex believe that such ecological campaigns not only give an opportunity to decorate the city but also get involved into the socially useful event. Many residents traditionally clean up streets, yards, squares, parks and popular vacation destinations along the Yessil riverbank these days.

Mass media   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires