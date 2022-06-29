President’s TV and Radio complex employees honored on Mass Media Workers Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Employees of the Kazakhstan President’s TV and Radio Complex were handed out awards during the Tumar National Prize awarding ceremony held on June 28, the Day of Mass Media Workers, Kazinform reports.

Prior to the ceremony, Minister of Information and Social Development Askar Umarov congratulated the media workers on their professional holiday.

«Kazakhstan’s media sphere develops very successfully. Our films and TV series are sold in many countries. Neighboring states are interested in our innovative products. Foreign media refer to our news,» the Minister said. He noted that along with the rapid development of the Internet and the virtual environment, «our media will become more competitive, and the Ministry of Information and Social Development will only contribute to this process.»

Several workers of mass media were awarded the certificates of honor and Aqparat Salasynyn Uzdigi badge. Thus, Aigerim Ospanova, the Editor-in-Chief of the Qazaq TV channel was awarded the Aqparat Salasynyn Uzdigi badge. Akbota Kuzekbay, a correspondent of Kazinform International News Agency was awarded a Certificate of Honor for the contribution to the development of the mass media sphere.



