President’s state-of-the-nation address discussed at KazNU

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The state-of-the-nation address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev which defines the main vectors of reform and further progressive socioeconomic and political development of the country in modern conditions has been discussed at an extended meeting of the Academic Council of Al-Farabi KazNU, Kazinform has learnt from the university’s press service.

Important and specific instructions of the Head of State are primarily aimed at implementing anti-crisis and post-crisis measures and improving the welfare of the people. Rector of KazNU academician Galym Mutanov highlighted that in his address the President paid special attention to further diversification of economy, increase of competition, development of small and medium business, and powerful social support, which is necessary for the population in the difficult period of pandemic.

He emphasized that qualitative growth of human capital through support of education, science and health care, remain a high priority for the President. Important tasks in the conditions of spreading pandemic are set before the education system in the state-of-the-nation address. The President instructed to develop the concept of continuous education, to actively introduce alternative learning options and certification of professional skills, and to increase the responsibility of institutions of higher education for the quality of specialist training. The rector of KazNU noted that in this regard, the task is to bring the open education platform moocs.kz developed by the university to a qualitatively new international competitive level.

As the President pointed out, professional education should focus on preparing a new wave of entrepreneurs. Therefore, the subject «Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship» should be studied at all levels of education – from schools to Universities. Today KazNU has more than 20 student business incubators, where 75 student start-ups and innovation projects are implemented. The training trajectory is aimed at ensuring that after graduation from the University graduates do not look for work, but create new jobs themselves by opening small innovative enterprises.

The priority area in the state-of-the-nation address is healthcare. The coronavirus pandemic has revealed systemic problems in medicine, including a shortage of professional staff. President Tokayev instructed to provide personnel training for medical institutions based on the long-term forecast. It should be noted that KazNU is actively working in this direction and in partnership with leading foreign HEIs is training specialists at the Faculty of Medicine, first established at the classic University.

Speaking at the online session of the Academic Council, professors and scientists, supporting the rector noted that the address is a timely and carefully verified strategy that will give a powerful impetus to the ongoing reforms. The implementation of complex measures suggested by the Head of State will help ensure sustainable development of the country at the present stage and take a worthy place in the world community.

Based on the discussion at the Scientific Council, KazNU has adopted a comprehensive road map for the implementation of the Message. It provides for the implementation of the President’s instructions, including the implementation of research results in the real sector, the development of «green» economy and IT sector, ensuring quality education in the pandemic and the formation of students with high professional competence, social support for students and teachers.



