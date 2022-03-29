Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President’s quota in Senate to be reduced to 10 deputies

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 March 2022, 13:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Presidential quota in the Senate will be reduced to 10 deputies,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said.

The second direction «Reformatting of the representative branch of the government» includes four actions. In particular, the process of the formation and a number of functions of the Senate of the Parliament will be reconsidered through amending legislation. The Presidential quota in the Senate will be reduced from 15 to 10 deputies, 5 of them will be recommended by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan quota will be given from the Majilis to the Senate, the Accounts Committee will be transformed to the Supreme Chamber of Audit, etc.


Senate   Parliament   Kazakhstan  
