President’s envoy to Kazakh Parliament named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Beibit Issabayev will head the President’s Representative Office at the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform reports.

«The Head of State decree to name Beibit Issabayev as the head of the President’s Representative Office at the Kazakh Parliament,» newly-elected Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva revealed at the session of the Senate.