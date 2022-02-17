President’s decisions helped preserve security in the country – Senator Duisembinov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The problem of religious extremism and terrorism is one of the recurring challenges causing concern in the society and raised by mass media recently, believes deputy of the Kazakh Senate Sultan Duisembinov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the recent plenary session of the upper chamber senator Duisembinov noted that radical groups, extremist movements and criminal gangs took advantage of the peaceful gatherings in January 2022 and turned it into a conflict that disturbed peace in our country.

In such challenging time, according to the MP, the President of Kazakhstan shouldered the responsibility and made timely and firm decisions thanks to which we preserved unity and security in the country.

Senator Duisembinov stressed the need to implement a package of comprehensive measures to fight religious extremism which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spearheaded in his speech at the Parliament on 11 January.

He also insisted that it is crucial to monitor the religious situation in the country and map out a new state program on counteraction to religious extremism and terrorism in the Republic of Kazakhstan.