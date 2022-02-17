Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

President’s decisions helped preserve security in the country – Senator Duisembinov

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 February 2022, 19:19
President’s decisions helped preserve security in the country – Senator Duisembinov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The problem of religious extremism and terrorism is one of the recurring challenges causing concern in the society and raised by mass media recently, believes deputy of the Kazakh Senate Sultan Duisembinov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the recent plenary session of the upper chamber senator Duisembinov noted that radical groups, extremist movements and criminal gangs took advantage of the peaceful gatherings in January 2022 and turned it into a conflict that disturbed peace in our country.

In such challenging time, according to the MP, the President of Kazakhstan shouldered the responsibility and made timely and firm decisions thanks to which we preserved unity and security in the country.

Senator Duisembinov stressed the need to implement a package of comprehensive measures to fight religious extremism which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spearheaded in his speech at the Parliament on 11 January.

He also insisted that it is crucial to monitor the religious situation in the country and map out a new state program on counteraction to religious extremism and terrorism in the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Senate   Parliament   New Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11