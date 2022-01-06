President’s decisions aim at greater protection of Kazakhstanis – Majilis deputy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy of the Majilis Amerkhan Rakhimzhanov believes that the decisions taken by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aim at strengthening the protection of Kazakhstanis from external aggression, Kazinform cites the press service of the lower chamber of parliament.

«President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the special meeting of the Security Council and decided to address the CSTO member countries. I am certain that it was a quite essential decision as the events that took place in Almaty were the acts of gang activity, looting and terrorism from the outside. Therefore, it is necessary to take all measures to ensure the safety of the citizens. That’s why I support the President’s decision aiming at strengthening the protection so as to stop gang activity and for our citizens to return to a normal life as soon as possible,» said Rakhimzhanov.

Earlier President Tokayev gave a number of immediate instructions of the government.