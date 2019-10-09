President, Russian FM meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov who arrived in Nur-Sultan for an official visit, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the relevant issues of the regional and international agendas.

The Head of State noted that the visit of Sergey Lavrov to the Kazakh capital was of great importance for giving an additional impetus to the bilateral relations. The President also shared his impressions of participation in the meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi.

«There are no serious problems between our countries, that is quite natural for such partners as Kazakhstan and Russia. We are strategic partners who develop and strengthen their alliance relations,» Tokayev said.

Sergey Lavrov informed the President of the course of implementation of the Kazakh-Russian agreements concluded at the highest level. Besides, the Russian FM briefed about the results of his talks with the Kazakh Foreign Minister.

«We share a common view that the pace of development of our relations should be a reliable benchmark in all the areas of our interaction,» the Russian diplomat noted.