Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President, Russian FM meet in Nur-Sultan

    9 October 2019, 18:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov who arrived in Nur-Sultan for an official visit, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The parties discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the relevant issues of the regional and international agendas.

    The Head of State noted that the visit of Sergey Lavrov to the Kazakh capital was of great importance for giving an additional impetus to the bilateral relations. The President also shared his impressions of participation in the meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi.

    «There are no serious problems between our countries, that is quite natural for such partners as Kazakhstan and Russia. We are strategic partners who develop and strengthen their alliance relations,» Tokayev said.

    Sergey Lavrov informed the President of the course of implementation of the Kazakh-Russian agreements concluded at the highest level. Besides, the Russian FM briefed about the results of his talks with the Kazakh Foreign Minister.

    «We share a common view that the pace of development of our relations should be a reliable benchmark in all the areas of our interaction,» the Russian diplomat noted.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024