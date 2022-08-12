President reported on systemic transformation of national security bodies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received National Security Committee Chair Yermek Sagimbayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Tokayev was reported on the ongoing systemic transformation of the national security bodies and the main results of their work.

In line with the tasks of the President, the NSC structure was optimized; the functions and tasks of its units in the new reality were concretized. New approaches to the combat and mobilized readiness system as well as anti-crisis management were introduced.

Tokayev was briefed that economic damage to the tune of KZT900bn was prevented; over KZT37bn was returned to the budget. 791 criminal cases, of which 49 on systemic corruption, were initiated based on the information from the NSC.

This year, 203 attempts to smuggle arms and ammunitions to the country have been prevented; over 9 thousand violators of the border regime have been detained. Illegal movement of currency to the tune of KZT3.5bn and goods worth KZT10bn have been prevented.

The country’s information security system also sees improvement. Since the beginning of the year, the NSC technical services have identified and blocked 295 million cyberattacks and 2 thousand DDoS attacks on the critical infrastructure facilities.

Over 900kg of drugs and 11 tons of precursors have been withdrawn; 16 drug labs, 24 international and 45 regional drug channels have been eliminated. 773 weapons and over 20 thousand munitions have been withdrawn from illegal trafficking.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions on the areas of the activity of the national security bodies taking into account the current challenges and risks.





Photo: akorda.kz