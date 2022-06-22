Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President reported on preparation for 7th Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders

    22 June 2022, 18:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the preparation for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to take place on September 14-15, 2022, in Nur-Sultan by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev.

    The forum is to discuss the role of leaders of world and traditional confessions in the social and spiritual development of mankind in the post-pandemic period, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    It is expected that senior religious and spiritual leaders are to take part in the Congress.

    The Secretariat of the Congress carries out active work to prepare for the holding of the Forum at a high level in terms of its organization and content.

    Speaker Ashimbayev also told about the outcomes of the work of the Senate at the 2nd session of Parliament of the 7th convocation. As of today, the Parliament has adopted and submitted for signing 68 laws to the Head of State.

    In the current session, Senate deputies initiated 18 draft laws.

    In addition, the Head of State was presented with information on the improvement of law-making procedures within the Constitutional reforms.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Senate Kazakhstan Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakhstan ratifies agr’t on establishment of Central Asian regional economic cooperation institute
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP