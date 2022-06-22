Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President reported on preparation for 7th Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 June 2022, 18:09
President reported on preparation for 7th Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the preparation for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to take place on September 14-15, 2022, in Nur-Sultan by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev.

The forum is to discuss the role of leaders of world and traditional confessions in the social and spiritual development of mankind in the post-pandemic period, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

It is expected that senior religious and spiritual leaders are to take part in the Congress.

The Secretariat of the Congress carries out active work to prepare for the holding of the Forum at a high level in terms of its organization and content.

Speaker Ashimbayev also told about the outcomes of the work of the Senate at the 2nd session of Parliament of the 7th convocation. As of today, the Parliament has adopted and submitted for signing 68 laws to the Head of State.

In the current session, Senate deputies initiated 18 draft laws.

In addition, the Head of State was presented with information on the improvement of law-making procedures within the Constitutional reforms.


President of Kazakhstan    Senate   Kazakhstan   Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11