President reported on preparation for 7th Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the preparation for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to take place on September 14-15, 2022, in Nur-Sultan by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev.

The forum is to discuss the role of leaders of world and traditional confessions in the social and spiritual development of mankind in the post-pandemic period, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

It is expected that senior religious and spiritual leaders are to take part in the Congress.

The Secretariat of the Congress carries out active work to prepare for the holding of the Forum at a high level in terms of its organization and content.

Speaker Ashimbayev also told about the outcomes of the work of the Senate at the 2nd session of Parliament of the 7th convocation. As of today, the Parliament has adopted and submitted for signing 68 laws to the Head of State.

In the current session, Senate deputies initiated 18 draft laws.

In addition, the Head of State was presented with information on the improvement of law-making procedures within the Constitutional reforms.