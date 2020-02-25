Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President reported on measures to prevent coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 February 2020, 19:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov to hear a report on the current activities of the ministry and development of domestic medicine, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

At the onset of the meeting Minister Birtanov reported on the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the progress in the development of the new Code on People’s Heath and the domestic healthcare system

The meeting further focused on the introduction of the system of obligatory medical insurance and implementation of the new nationwide program aimed at the modernization of Kazakhstani hospitals.

President Tokayev emphasized the importance of improving quality and accessibility of medical services rendered to the population. In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to continue the work on the new Code on People’s Health.

Coronavirus   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Pneumonia in China  
