Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    President relieves Altynbayev of Deputy Defense Minister post

    28 August 2020, 13:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By the order of the President, Muslim Altynbayev has been removed from the post of Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

    Altynbayev was born on January 19, 1966. He is a graduate of the Stavropol Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots and Navigators (1987), and underwent training at the Institute of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan in 1995. In 1998, he finished the Military-Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Defense Ministry; the National Defense University of the US Armed Forces in 2004.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakh National Security Committee Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    4 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    5 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages