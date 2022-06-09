Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President recommends business owners to adapt to new reality

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 June 2022, 16:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the members of the Foreign Investors Council at its plenary session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today’s meeting of the Council is held amid an extremely stressful situation – the collapse in the global logistics chains, trade wars, unprecedented inflationary pressure – all of them reflect objective reality of present days,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In such conditions, according to the President, state and business have to promptly adapt to new rules of the game.

«This is the only way for us to preserve our competitiveness. Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of development. The country is consistently implementing the program of democratic reforms initiated by me,» the Head of State said.


