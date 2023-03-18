Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President receives UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly

18 March 2023, 15:45
President receives UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly, who arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

The sides discussed the prospects of further strengthening the bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, investment and humanitarian spheres.

Welcoming the British Minister, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of today’s visit for further development of the two countries’ cooperation.

«Your visit will give a huge impulse to further strengthening the mutual cooperation between Kazakhstan and Great Britain,» he said.

He reminded of James Cleverly’s recent speech at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in which he outlined a long-term vision of Great Britain’s foreign policy. «Indeed, it was an important speech,» the Head of State stressed.

The Kazakh Leader noted a positive dynamic of the bilateral relations development.

«I would like to give my personal evaluation to our cooperation as quite successful, in particular, in economic and political spheres. We need to exert additional efforts to further promote this positive direction in our interaction,» the President said.

During the talk, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his warm welcome and best wishes to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He invited also the British Prime Minister to pay a visit to Kazakhstan at any convenient time which will let discuss a number of issues related to strengthening the bilateral ties.

In turn, James Cleverly noted a positive dynamics of the contacts between Astana and London. In his words, Great Britain positively estimates the political reforms carried out in Kazakhstan.

«Your country is our main partner in the region. We see good opportunities for a joint work to achieve the economic growth plans you have. I believe the reforms in the field of taxation initiated by you will help strengthen the mutually beneficial economic relations,» the British Minister said.

