    President receives UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan

    16 February 2022, 19:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The President and Ambassador discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Emirati strategic partnership. Special attention was paid to enhancing of trade, economic and investment cooperation in priority sectors.

    The Head of State stressed the firm commitment to further strengthening the traditionally friendly and mutually beneficial relations between Kazakhstan and the Emirates.

    The UAE Ambassador expressed gratitude to the leader of Kazakhstan for the opportunity to meet and informed about his country’s readiness to increase bilateral cooperation and implement joint investment projects.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

