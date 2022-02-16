Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President receives UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 February 2022, 19:41
President receives UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President and Ambassador discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Emirati strategic partnership. Special attention was paid to enhancing of trade, economic and investment cooperation in priority sectors.

The Head of State stressed the firm commitment to further strengthening the traditionally friendly and mutually beneficial relations between Kazakhstan and the Emirates.

The UAE Ambassador expressed gratitude to the leader of Kazakhstan for the opportunity to meet and informed about his country’s readiness to increase bilateral cooperation and implement joint investment projects.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and the UAE   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan