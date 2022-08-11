Go to the main site
    • President receives Supreme Court Chairman Zhakip Assanov

    11 August 2022 14:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov, the press service of Akorda informs.

    Zhakip Assanov informed the President of sevenfold increase in the number of non-guilty verdicts on felonies and especially grave crimes. Law enforcement structures are rejected in arrest warrants on each fifth case. The courts recognize illegality of actions of investigators and prosecutors in each third complaint.

    The Head of State was also briefed on the amendments to civil justice. Together with local akimats, the courts are working to develop out-of-court dispute resolution institutions. The notaries were delegated the functions on uncontested claims; the mandates of arbitration courts, mediators, judicial consultants and labour inspectors have been extended. As a result, the number of legal lawsuits has reduced 2.5fold – from 900 thousand to 340 thousand. The share of conciliation of parties has increased up to 37%.

    Since August 1, 2022, an extraterritorial jurisdiction has been implemented in Kazakhstan. The cases are automatically distributed among the courts of the country with the consideration of their specialization.

    The Head of State emphasized the need to further improve the quality of criminal and civil trials and the process of judicial personnel recruitment.

