President receives Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the Upper Chamber’s legislative activity.

Maulen Ashimbayev reported on the Senate’s consideration of relevant draft laws, among which a special attention is given to the amendments initiated by the Head of State on land relations.

According to the Speaker, it is expected that the draft law approved by the Majilis will be submitted to the Senate before the end of this month, and then the document will be sent to the President for signing.

As for the amendments to the electoral legislation, the senators are waiting for the Majilis to consider this draft law. As Maulen Ashimbayev said, the Senate plans to consider this issue and adopt a corresponding draft law next month.

The Chairman of the Senate also told President Tokayev that since the beginning of this year, the Parliament has ratified eight international treaties signed within Eurasian Economic Union. Currently, work is underway to ratify agreements clarifying certain aspects of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan's participation in the EAEU.

Maulen Ashimbayev informed about the creation of a Working group under the Senate on the formation of an inclusive social environment for people with disabilities, which was created in accordance with the President’s instructions following the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust. As he noted, the relevant amendments and additions to the legislation will be prepared jointly with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Health Ministry and submitted to the Majilis during the current year.

Speaker Ashimbayev also informed the President about a number of upcoming international events with the participation of senators.



