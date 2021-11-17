Go to the main site
    President receives Samruk-Kazyna CEO Almassadam Satkaliyev

    17 November 2021, 19:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC Almassadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State was informed of the main performance figures and financial results of the Sovereign Wealth Fund’s activities since the beginning of this year.

    Almassadam Satkaliyev revealed that the Fund's revenue has totaled 8,9 billion tenge in 10 months of 2021, that is 20% more than planned. Its operating income has amounted to 1,25 billion, that is 2 times more than last year.

    Following results of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions regarding the Samruk-Kazyna’s projects.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

