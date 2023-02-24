Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President receives QazaqGaz Board Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov

24 February 2023, 19:38
President receives QazaqGaz Board Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Zharkeshov reported to the President about the activity of the national company QazaqGaz in 2022, plans for the upcoming period, and strategic vision for the gas sector, as well as made proposals on carrying out reforms in the sector.

The Kazakh Head of State instructed to continue reforms in the gas sector to increase its investment prospects.


Related news
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
Tokayev meets with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk
Kazakh State Counselor Karin meets with reps of foreign mass media
Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
5 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz

News