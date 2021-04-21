Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President receives Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2021, 10:55
President receives Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the state of law and order in the country, as well as on the results of the prosecutor’s office’s work for the 1st quarter of 2021, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Prosecutor General informed the Head of State about the outcomes of the first stage of the criminal process’s transition to a three-tier model. According to Gizat Nurdauletov, following the approval of the key decisions of the pre-trial investigation bodies by the prosecutors, the number of violations of the constitutional rights of citizens have been decreased by 33 %.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was told about the execution of instructions protecting entrepreneurs from illegal actions of state bodies, reorienting the supervision of the prosecutor’s office effectively solve problems that business face with. According to the Prosecutor General, since the beginning of 2021, the rights of 22 thousand entrepreneurs have been protected, while 357 illegal inspections and 56 acts of state bodies have been canceled.

Emphasizing the importance of ensuring the rule of law in all spheres of society, President Tokayev gave Prosecutor General Nurdauletov a number of instructions.


Prosecutor General's Office    President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10