President receives OSCE/ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Matteo Mecacci, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Welcoming Matteo Mecacci, the President noted that his visit is important in terms of enhancing cooperation with the OSCE.

The two discussed the state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE/ODIHR in the field of democracy development, human rights and the rule of law.

President Tokayev commended the signing of the MoU on cooperation between the Kazakhstan’s Ombudsperson for Human Rights Office and ODIHR. He emphasized that this is a clearly testimony of Kazakhstan’s willingness to have close partnership with the ODIHR and commitment to OSCE values.

The Head of State told the ODIHR Director about the main goals and objectives of the ongoing large-scale reforms aimed at building a New Kazakhstan.

In turn, Mateo Mecacci warmly recalled the time of his work with the Head of our State within the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and previous visits to Kazakhstan.

The ODIHR Director stressed his willingness to further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and expressed satisfaction with the active development of cooperation with our country.

He also expressed support for the large-scale reforms carried out under the leadership of President Tokayev and stressed that Kazakhstan is an important partner of the OSCE.



