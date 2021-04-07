Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President receives new Special Representative for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhanov

    7 April 2021, 19:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the establishment of this new position in the structure of the Presidential Administration indicates an increasing attention of Kazakhstan’s leadership to the problems of international cooperation in the light of the dynamically changing global and regional agenda, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Among the main priorities of the Special Representative's activities, President Tokayev identified close coordination with foreign partners to overcome the severe consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting external resources in order to speedy restoring the national economy and social sphere.

    In this regard, special attention was paid to the need to implement breakthrough investment projects with an emphasis on digital and green technologies, to boost cooperation with multilateral financial and economic organizations, and to actively participate in building an updated world trade architecture within the WTO.

    Furthermore, the issues of expanding international cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, climate diplomacy, as well as promoting Kazakhstan’s key foreign policy initiatives will also be among the important areas of Erzhan Kazykhanov's work.

    Taking into account the above-mentioned tasks, President Tokayev drew attention of the Special Representative to the importance of feedback from domestic and foreign «think tanks», civil society of Kazakhstan in line with the «listening-state» concept.

    The President expressed confidence that Erzhan Kazykhanov’s rich track record, who held the responsible posts of Foreign Minister, Aide to the President, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN and the OSCE, Ambassador to Austria, the United Kingdom and the United States, will allow him to honorably fulfill his new duties.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    WTO Investment projects President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Global Center for Digital Carbon Trading to be set up at AIFC
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President