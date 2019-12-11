Go to the main site
    President receives National Bank Chairman

    11 December 2019, 20:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The President was reported about the course of implementation of the monetary policy in 11 months of 2019, inflation dynamics, the state of the National Bank’s gold and currency reserves and the National Fund’s assets.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the inflation forecasts, GDP increase and the current account of balance of payments for 2020.

    At the end of the meeting the President gave a number of instructions to Yerbolat Dossayev.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan
