Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President receives MMA fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov

    27 March 2023, 11:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President congratulated Shavkat Rakhmonov on his win in UFC tournament held recently in Los Angeles, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    As the Head of State said, the will to win and success of such strong fighters as Shavkat Rakhmonov inspire the younger generation and motivate the youth to keep a healthy lifestyle.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished new victories to the Kazakh athlete.

    In turn, Shavkat Rakhmonov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tojayev for a warm welcome. He assured the President that he would exert every effort to justify the fans’ expectations and defend the honor of the country.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path