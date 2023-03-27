Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President receives MMA fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov

27 March 2023, 11:35
President receives MMA fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President congratulated Shavkat Rakhmonov on his win in UFC tournament held recently in Los Angeles, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

As the Head of State said, the will to win and success of such strong fighters as Shavkat Rakhmonov inspire the younger generation and motivate the youth to keep a healthy lifestyle.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished new victories to the Kazakh athlete.

In turn, Shavkat Rakhmonov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tojayev for a warm welcome. He assured the President that he would exert every effort to justify the fans’ expectations and defend the honor of the country.


