    President receives members of National Council of Public Confidence

    30 October 2019, 17:07

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of meetings with members of the National Council of Public Confidence, Akorda reports.

    The meetings were held in the President’s Almaty residence.

    A meeting with Zhemis Turmagambetova, executive director of «Charter for Human Rights» Public Fund, considered prospects of civil society and the interaction of human rights organizations with government bodies.

    Sociologist, head of the Public Fund «The Center for Social and Political Research» Strategy» Gulmira Ileuova told about the further development of the concept of the «Listening State». In particular, she spoke about the role of sociological research in the concept’s implementation.

    In addition, the meeting considered proposals for improving the activities of the Institute of Public Councils.

    In additionm, Kanat Nurov, President of the Almaty higher school of management and the Aspandau Foundation, addressed the issues of adopting socio-economic policy and developing the institution of private property and stock markets.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan
