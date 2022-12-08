Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President receives Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov

    8 December 2022, 19:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Majilis of Parliament Yerlan Koshanov informed the President on the ongoing legislative work as part of the third session of the 7th convocation of the Chamber, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting it was said that Majilis deputies are currently working on the restoration of solvency and bankruptcy of citizens, public control, reforming the housing policy, healthcare, and other topical social issues.

    Koshanov also spoke of the mechanisms of interaction between the Majilis and the restructured Supreme Audit Chamber. Now, parliamentarians can exercise end-by-end control over allocated budget funds from the center to a district, city, or village, enabling to analyze target utilization and efficacy of all expenditures.

    The Speaker told about the work of the Public Chamber under the Majilis, which includes deputes, political party officials, reps of NGOs, and expert circles. It is expected that bills under development are to be discussed on a regular basis from the perspective of public expectations and demands.

    The Head of State was also briefed about the work of the Public Reception Office of the Lower Chamber of Parliament and projects to increase the openness of the Majilis.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Parliament Majilis Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Yerbolat Dossayev reelected as Almaty mayor
    António Guterres and Ban Ki-moon congratulate Tokayev on reelection
    President Tokayev meets with Chairman of Roche Holding Board of Directors Christoph Franz
    Tokayev meets with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 situation worsens in Almaty region
    2 Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania
    3 Elementary school students to learn online today in Astana
    4 Kazakh Military Orchestra congratulates Uzbekistanis on Constitution Day
    5 'Wordle' among Google's top searches in 2022