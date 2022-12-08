President receives Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov

8 December 2022, 19:13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Majilis of Parliament Yerlan Koshanov informed the President on the ongoing legislative work as part of the third session of the 7th convocation of the Chamber, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting it was said that Majilis deputies are currently working on the restoration of solvency and bankruptcy of citizens, public control, reforming the housing policy, healthcare, and other topical social issues.

Koshanov also spoke of the mechanisms of interaction between the Majilis and the restructured Supreme Audit Chamber. Now, parliamentarians can exercise end-by-end control over allocated budget funds from the center to a district, city, or village, enabling to analyze target utilization and efficacy of all expenditures.

The Speaker told about the work of the Public Chamber under the Majilis, which includes deputes, political party officials, reps of NGOs, and expert circles. It is expected that bills under development are to be discussed on a regular basis from the perspective of public expectations and demands.

The Head of State was also briefed about the work of the Public Reception Office of the Lower Chamber of Parliament and projects to increase the openness of the Majilis.

Photo: akorda.kz