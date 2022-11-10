Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

    10 November 2022, 13:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented a report on the criminal situation in the country for 10 months of 2022. The Head of State was informed about a decrease in the number of murders, rapes, robberies, cattle thefts, as well as crimes committed by previously convicted persons, in a state of intoxication and crimes in the family and household relations. Akorda press service reported.

    As the Minister noted, the activities of 33 organized crime groups specializing in extortions, human trafficking, illegal trafficking in weapons, drugs and other crimes were suppressed.

    The police seized about 12 tons of drugs from illegal trafficking, including 212 kg of synthetic drugs. 36 drug laboratories and 43 drug channels have been liquidated, 1,900 drug advertising websites have been blocked. The Ministry is elaborating a comprehensive plan to combat drug addiction and drug trafficking for a three-year period.

    The Ministry is currently developing the law «On countering human tafficking».

    Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks on ensuring citizens’ security and public order

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Security President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays