Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

10 November 2022, 13:53
President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
10 November 2022, 13:53

President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented a report on the criminal situation in the country for 10 months of 2022. The Head of State was informed about a decrease in the number of murders, rapes, robberies, cattle thefts, as well as crimes committed by previously convicted persons, in a state of intoxication and crimes in the family and household relations. Akorda press service reported.

As the Minister noted, the activities of 33 organized crime groups specializing in extortions, human trafficking, illegal trafficking in weapons, drugs and other crimes were suppressed.

The police seized about 12 tons of drugs from illegal trafficking, including 212 kg of synthetic drugs. 36 drug laboratories and 43 drug channels have been liquidated, 1,900 drug advertising websites have been blocked. The Ministry is elaborating a comprehensive plan to combat drug addiction and drug trafficking for a three-year period.

The Ministry is currently developing the law «On countering human tafficking».

Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks on ensuring citizens’ security and public order


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News