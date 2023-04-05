Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President receives Industry Minister Marat Karabayev

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 April 2023, 17:34
President receives Industry Minister Marat Karabayev Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was briefed on the activity of the ministry and progress in implementation of his instructions regarding improving the quality of roads and providing the population with housing.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the results of deposits’ inspection. In his report, Minister Karabayev noted that 200 contracts and licenses on the development of solid mineral deposits had been revoked due to violations.

The minister also reported on the implementation of a pool of industrial and investment projects that features over 800 projects.

The Head of State was also informed on the development of Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure, including the approval of the transport and logistic potential development concept for 2030, increasing the transport potential through adding trailing stock to the domestic fleet. The new cars and locomotives will be produced at local plants together with Stadler, Alstom and Wabtec.

The ministry will also focus on the development of international transport corridors up until 2029, the step spearheaded by the President in his pre-election campaign.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was told that civil aviation had been observing a stable growth. In 2022 Kazakhstan almost reached the pre-pandemic level of passenger flow as its air companies transported almost 11 million passengers. Kazakhstan is set to launch flights to Tokyo, Singapore, Shanghai and New York by 2025.

In conclusion, President Tokayev instructed to step up work on the development of medium-sized business, attracting investments into energy sector, mining industry as well as paying utmost attention to the modernization of road, social, and utility infrastructure.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023