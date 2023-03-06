Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President receives Head of Institute for Contemporary Studies Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov

6 March 2023, 19:50
President receives Head of Institute for Contemporary Studies Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – During a meeting, Head of the Institute for Contemporary Studies of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov told Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the outcomes of his research as well as presented the book «Uninterrupted History of Nationhood in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh State of European and American Map of the XVI-XIX Centuries,» Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to the scholar, since the establishment of Kazakh Khanate in 1465 its name appeared in the atlases of the leading Western map publishers, including in the US, Belgium, England, France, Italy, and Germany. The book covers the period from 1562 and 1879 and features the key stages of the development of Kazakhstan’s statehood. The work which includes 130 maps was published in Belgium to honor the fact that Belgian and Dutch cartographers were among the first to include the Kazakh State in their atlases.

The Head of State commended the work done and noted the importance of holding special exhibitions to demonstrate the scientific findings to the public in the regions of the country and abroad.


