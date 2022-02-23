Go to the main site
    President receives Group Chief Executive Officer of PSA International Tan Chong Meng

    23 February 2022, 18:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a virtual meeting with Tan Chong Meng, Group Chief Executive Officer of PSA International, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    A Singapore-based company is engaged in the designing, construction, management of dry and seaports, as well as digitalization of transport and logistics, trade and customs processes. PSA’s global network encompasses over 50 locations in 26 countries.

    During the conversation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tan Chong Meng discussed the prospects for the implementation of a number of joint investment projects in Kazakhstan.

    The Head of State focused on Kazakhstan’s transport, logistics and infrastructure capabilities, noting that 83% of land transit traffic along the China-Europe corridor passes through our country. According to him, PSA’s experience in port management, logistics, digitalization is of particular interest.

    Thanking President Tokayev for the opportunity to meet, Tan Chong Meng expressed high interest in investing in various transport and logistics projects in Kazakhstan.

    In addition, the Singaporean businessman announced his readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation in terms of providing logistics services and developing a digital transport corridor together with «Kazakhstan Railways» National Company, as well as the transformation of customs procedures based on the Singapore experience.

    Having reviewed the PSA’s plans, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that he will be monitoring the development of collaboration with PSA and expects mutually beneficial results.

    Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev and CEO of «Kazakhstan Railways» National Company Nurlan Sauranbayev also shared their vision of the prospects for joint interaction with PSA.

