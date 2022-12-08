Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President receives governors of four regions

8 December 2022, 13:25
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today newly appointed governors of West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, Akorda press service reported.

Governor of West Kazakhstan region Nariman Turegaliyev reported to the President on the main indicators of the region’s socio-economic development, the course of implementation of investment projects and Employment Road Map.

At a meeting with Assain Baikhanov, Governor of Pavlodar region, the President was informed about the course of liquidation of the consequences of Ekibastuz Thermal Power Plant accident. According to Baikhanov, the repair and restoration works will be completed by December 15. He also reported to the Head of State on the main indicators of the region’s socio-economic development, including the situation in agriculture, provision of clean water, improvement of transport infrastructure and housing construction.

After that the President received Governor of North Kazakhstan region Aidarbek Saparov. He informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the course of implementation of the region’s development plan and fulfillment of the President’s instructions.

Kumar Aksakalov, Governor of Kostanay region, briefed the President on the region’s socio-economic development and investment attraction work. Aksakalov reported to the Head of State on beginning of preparation for the XIX Near-Border Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia slated for 2023 in Kostanay.

Following the meetings, the Head of State gave a number of tasks to the new governors on further development of the regions and increasing people’s wellbeing. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of modernization of rural areas by means of comprehensive support, development of agro-industrial complex, renewal of infrastructure and improvement of transport and logistics.


Photo: akorda.kz


