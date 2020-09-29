Go to the main site
    President receives Governor of West Kazakhstan rgn

    29 September 2020, 15:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – While meeting West Kazakhstan region Governor Gali Isskaliyev, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been briefed on the region’s social and economic development as well as the tasks given by him earlier, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

    Mr. Isskaliyev informed the President about the region’s main problematic issues, including low water level in the Ural River, energy dependence and the condition of the local roads, which the governor was instructed to resolve together with the Government.

    The President charged the governor to develop beef husbandry focusing on strong scientific content, increase non-oil and gas investment, to diversity industries and enhance manufacturing production.

    Tokayev also tasked to continue engaging unemployed and self-employed in the economy and tackle schools working in three shifts and which are in damaged condition.


