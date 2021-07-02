Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President receives governor of National Bank

    2 July 2021, 13:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayevreceived governor of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev heard a report on the preliminary results of implementation of interest rate channel of monetary policy in the first half of 2021, improvement of growth outlook of Kazakhstan's economy at the level of 3.6-3.9% and basic risks of further economic recovery due to new COVID-19 strains.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the situation in the foreign exchange market of Kazakhstan, state of gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank and assets of the National Fund.

    Yerbolat Dossayev reported on the stable dedollarization of deposits of the population, growth of lending to the real economy and so on.

    Following results of the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
    Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation