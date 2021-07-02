Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President receives governor of National Bank

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 July 2021, 13:05
President receives governor of National Bank

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayevreceived governor of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev heard a report on the preliminary results of implementation of interest rate channel of monetary policy in the first half of 2021, improvement of growth outlook of Kazakhstan's economy at the level of 3.6-3.9% and basic risks of further economic recovery due to new COVID-19 strains.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the situation in the foreign exchange market of Kazakhstan, state of gold and foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank and assets of the National Fund.

Yerbolat Dossayev reported on the stable dedollarization of deposits of the population, growth of lending to the real economy and so on.

Following results of the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions.


National Bank of Kazakhstan    President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan