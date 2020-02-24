President receives EEC Chairman Mikhail Myasnikovich

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives the new Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich, the press service of Akorda informs.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of further development of the Eurasian Economic Union, including Kazakhstan's interaction with the EEC.

Congratulating Mikhail Myasnikovich on taking office, the Head of State expressed confidence that under his leadership the Commission will contribute to further deepening of Eurasian integration.

«We have no doubt that you, using your rich experience as Head of the Government, Head of the Parliament and President of the Academy of Sciences of Belarus, would show all your knowledge and competence in order to ensure the success of this very important body of the Eurasian Economic Union,» President Tokayev said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled that the agreement on the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union initiated by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was signed 5 years ago in the capital of our country.

«The Union has come a long way in its development. Of course, this is not a well-trodden path. Therefore, there are ups and downs happening, however, we believe that the Eurasian Economic Union has justified its purpose, and, definitely, in the future it will be developing with the understanding that all member-states of the Union would show the necessary will to do so,» the Head of State underscored.

Mikhail Myasnikovich thanked the President for high confidence in considering his candidacy for the the position of the EEC Chairman. He also spoke about the priorities of his work in new tenure.